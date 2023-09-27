US Senate stopgap funding bill to provide $6 billion in new aid to Ukraine
27-09-2023
A measure proposed in the U.S. Senate would provide around $6 billion in new aid to Ukraine and roughly $6 billion in disaster funding, and would expire on Nov. 17, according to a bill draft released on Tuesday.
The bill would not include any border security measures, a major sticking point for House Republicans.
