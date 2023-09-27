Left Menu

CBI Special Director, other officials to visit Manipur to investigate murder of two students

CBI Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar will reach Manipur on Wednesday in a special flight along with other officials to investigate murder of two students by suspected armed men, official sources said.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 07:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 07:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
CBI Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar will reach Manipur on Wednesday in a special flight along with other officials to investigate the murder of two students by suspected armed men, official sources said. On Monday, a fresh protest in the state has flared up after two students were brutally murdered by suspected armed men.

"CBI Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar will reach Manipur on Wednesday in a special flight along with other officials. Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay will also accompany the team in Manipur," sources mentioned. Earlier Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday confirmed that the CBI Director will be visiting Manipur on Wednesday.

CM Biren posted on X and said, "In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday (Monday) regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the State that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators." "To further expedite this crucial investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, along with a specialized team, will be arriving in Imphal tomorrow morning on a special flight. Their presence underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter. I have been constantly in touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice," he further added.

On Monday, students staged a protest and in view of the prevailing situation, the government reimposed suspension of internet services for five days and announced that all schools in the state will be closed till Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

