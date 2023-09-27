Left Menu

China stocks edge up on recovery signs, support vows

** By midday, foreign investors bought a net 3 billion yuan ($410.72 million) of Chinese stocks via the Stock Connect. ** Shares in healthcare, new energy rose 2.4% and 2% respectively, and construction engineering companies were up 1.6%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-09-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 10:03 IST
China stocks edge up on recovery signs, support vows
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks edged up on Wednesday, after data showed declines in industrial profits were easing on the back of policy support, with the central bank's vow to bolster the recovery also helping sentiment. ** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both added 0.3% by the midday recess.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.6%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 0.7%. ** The broad Asia stock markets traded mixed and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields were near multi-year highs, as investors sour on both stocks and bonds amid worries about the impact of higher-for-longer interest rates.

** Profits at China's industrial firms fell 11.7% year-on-year for the first eight months, narrowing from a 15.5% contraction for the first seven months, potentially suggesting a modest recovery is beginning to take root for some businesses. ** China's central bank said it would step up policy adjustments and implement monetary policy in a "precise and forceful" manner to support an economy whose recovery was improving with "increasing momentum".

** The People's Bank of China (PBOC) reaffirmed its stance of keeping the yuan stable and preventing the risk of currency overshooting, helped the yuan to rebound on Wednesday. ** By midday, foreign investors bought a net 3 billion yuan ($410.72 million) of Chinese stocks via the Stock Connect.

** Shares in healthcare, new energy rose 2.4% and 2% respectively, and construction engineering companies were up 1.6%. ** Hong Kong-listed tech giants advanced 0.6%.

** The chairman of China Evergrande Group has been placed under police surveillance, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, ratcheting up pressure on the embattled developer whose outlook has already darkened significantly this week. ** Shares of Evergrande were up 1.3%. ($1 = 7.3043 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023