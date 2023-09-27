Left Menu

Sanjay Raut criticises CM Shinde over rainfall situation in Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde over the rainfall situation in the state that has triggered waterlogging and floods at several parts of Maharashtra.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 13:05 IST
Sanjay Raut criticises CM Shinde over rainfall situation in Maharashtra
Sanjay Raut. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde over the rainfall situation in the state that has triggered waterlogging and floods at several parts of Maharashtra. Raut alleged that the chief minister was ignoring the troubles of the people caused due to floods in the state. He also attacked Shinde for his participation in the Ganesh Chaturthi event.

"The whole of Nagpur is flooded; parts of Maharashtra are facing drought; why did the CM not visit those areas? Despite visiting flood-affected areas he is busy celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities?," Raut asserted while speaking at a media conference. Further slamming Shinde for going on a foreign trip, Raut said, "What investment are you going to bring to the state? First, bring back the investment that has gone from Maharashtra to Gujarat."

On being asked about the reason behind the postponement of Eknath Shinde's Europe trip, Raut said the CM was afraid of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Aditya Thackeray and the people of Maharashtra. "There is no need for the CM to visit foreign countries when Maharashtra is in trouble. While the people of Maharashtra are in pain and agony, Eknath Shinde is busy in celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with huge fervour', he said in a statement.

The Shiv Sena leader (UBT) also called out the delay in resolution to the onion farmers issue in Maharashtra and said that when the problem is in Maharashtra why is Piyush Goyal calling the farmers in delhi, "what has he done for the farmers of Maharashtra?", he asked. The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP also debunked the rumours of Sunita Pawar contesting from Baramati. Speaking to ANI, he said "Stop these rumours, it won't happen, we clearly understand the politics of Pawar family and Baramati." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023