China will take strong measures to prevent, resolve major risks - Politburo meeting
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-09-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 16:25 IST
- Country:
- China
China will take strong measures to prevent and resolve major risks, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday, citing a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.
The country will step up anti-corruption efforts relating to state-owned companies and the financial sector, according to the meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Xinhua
- politburo
- Xi Jinping
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China must play 'responsible' role in curbing North's threats - South Korea's Yoon
7 people have died in storms in southern China and 70 crocodiles are reported to be on the loose
China's anti-graft watchdog chief to attend G77 plus China summit in Havana - Xinhua
Unrelenting rain causes more than 100 landslides, traps residents in floodwaters in southern China
China anti-graft chief to attend summit with G77 developing nations in Cuba