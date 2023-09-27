Left Menu

China will take strong measures to prevent, resolve major risks - Politburo meeting

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-09-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 16:25 IST
China will take strong measures to prevent and resolve major risks, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday, citing a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

The country will step up anti-corruption efforts relating to state-owned companies and the financial sector, according to the meeting.

