Mallikarjun Kharge to attend Chhattisgarh govt's 'Krishak-Shramik sammelan'

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-09-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 20:36 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge to attend Chhattisgarh govt's 'Krishak-Shramik sammelan'
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend a gathering of farmers and labourers in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, an official said here.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will also be present at the function, named `Krishak-sah-Sharmik Sammelan', to be held around 12 noon in Bhatapara town.

This will be Kharge's third visit in two months to the Congress-ruled state where assembly elections are expected to be held by the year's end. On the occasion, a total of Rs 1,895 crore will be disbursed into the bank accounts of 24.52 lakh farmers under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna while Rs 5.16 crore will be given to cow dung sellers under the Godhan Nyay Yojna, a public relations department official said.

Besides, an incentive of Rs 57.18 crore will be disbursed to 33,642 sugarcane growers in the state, he said.

The event will also see the launch of Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Pension Sahayata Yojna under which construction workers above 60 years of age and who are registered with the workers' board for ten years will be given a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 for the rest of their lives, he added.

Kharge had attended the 'Bharose Ka Sammelan' event of the state government in Janjgir-Champa and Rajnandgaon districts on August 12 and September 7.

