J-K: Police raises fake news alert over viral photos

Rajouri Police of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday issued a fake news alert after some photographs purportedly showing incidents of drone dropping in the border district went viral on social media.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 20:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajouri Police of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday issued a fake news alert after some photographs purportedly showing incidents of drone dropping in the border district went viral on social media. In a message on the social media platform X, the police clarified that the shared photos were from some earlier incident and had no association with the Rajouri district.

Police also warned rumour mongers of strict action for linking this news to the Rajouri district. "News/Photos about drone dropping in District Rajouri are being shared on social media. It is clarified that no such Drone dropping as shown in the news/photos has taken place in the district today and this news has no association with Rajouri district," Rajouri police posted on X.

"Further the photos that are being shared are from some earlier incident. Rumour mongering of associating this news with Rajouri district will be dealt with strictly," Rajouri Police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

