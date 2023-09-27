IPO-bound Arkade Developers on Wednesday said it has acquired a 3-acre land parcel in suburban Bhandup for Rs 103.88 crore.

The developer, which is aiming to raise up to Rs 430 crore in the share sale, plans to build a mix-use project at the site, as per an official statement.

* * * * * Yes Bank appoints Manish Jain country head for wholesale banking * Yes Bank on Wednesday announced the appointment of Manish Jain as its country head for wholesale banking.

Jain joins the lender from Standard Chartered Bank and will be incharge of large corporates portfolio, as per an official statement.

* * * * * People can invest in mutual funds using Visa cards * Payments company Visa on Wednesday announced that people can invest in mutual funds using its debit cards.

The facility has gone live on ICICI Bank and Federal Bank, an official statement said, adding this has been made possible through a tieup with Razorpay.

* * * * Black Box bags 17 new customers in US * Black Box, Essar group's IT solutions arm, on Wednesday announced that it has bagged 17 new customers in the US across diverse industries.

The client wins include a Fortune 500 company as well, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)