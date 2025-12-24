Transatlantic Tensions Rise Over U.S. Visa Bans

Tensions between the U.S. and Europe have escalated following Washington's decision to impose visa bans on five European citizens, a move criticized by the European Union, France, and Germany. The individuals targeted are accused by the U.S. of suppressing freedom of speech and unjustly targeting American tech giants with excessive regulations.

The visa bans have provoked strong reactions from European leaders, who insist that freedom of expression is a fundamental right shared across the democratic world. This dispute comes amid broader transatlantic disagreements on free speech, defense, and global politics, as the EU's stance on digital regulation continues to clash with U.S. interests.

Central to the controversy is the EU's Digital Services Act, a law championed by former EU commissioner Thierry Breton, intended to make the online environment safer. Washington argues the Act imposes undue restrictions on U.S. tech companies and citizens, prompting European officials to assert their right to defend regulatory autonomy against what they deem unjustified measures.

