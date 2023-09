Asian Games: India Schedule - Day 5 (September 28)

The schedule for India during the Asian Games here for Day 5, September 28: Artistic Gymnastics Pranati Nayak - Women's vault final (Medal event) Badminton India vs Mongolia - Women's team (Pre-quarters) Boxing Jaismine vs Ghazwan Ashour - Women's 60kg (Pre-quarters) Deepak vs Tomoyo Tsuboi - Men's 51kg (Pre-quarters) Nishant Dev vs Phuoc Tung Bui - Men's 71kg (Pre-quarters) Bridge Men's, women's and mixed team (Round-robin) Cycling Niraj Kumar - Men's omnium scratch race (Quarterfinal) David Beckham - Men's sprint (Quarterfinal) Equestrian Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla - Dressage individual freestyle round (Medal event) Football India vs Saudi Arabia - Men's (Pre-quarters) Golf Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok - Women's individual and team (Round 1) Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma - Men's team (Round 1) Hockey India vs Japan - Men's (Pool match) Shooting Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal - 10m air pistol individual (Qualification and team final) Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon - Skeet mixed team (Qualification) 10 air pistol final (Medal event) Skeet mixed team (Bronze and gold medal matches) Squash India vs Malaysia - Women's team (Group stage) India vs Nepal - Men's (Group stage) Swimming Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat - Men's 800m freestyle fast heat (Medal event) Shivangi Sarma - Women's 50m freestyle heats Virdhawal Khade - Men's 50m butterfly heats 4x100m freestyle relay heats - Men and women 4x200m freestyle relay heats - Women Table Tennis Sreeja Akula vs Songgyong Pyon - Women's singles (Round of 32) Manika Batra vs Nabita Shreshta - Women's singles (Round of 32) Manush Shah and Vikash Thakkar vs Mohamed Ismail and Moosa Ahmed - Men's doubles (Round of 32) Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan vs Manlaijargal Munkh-Ochir and Ser-od Ganguyag - Men's doubles (Round of 32) Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Zauresh Akasheva and Anastassiya Lavrova - Wwomen's doubles (Round of 32) Sharath Kamal vs Mohamed Ismail - Men's singles (Round of 32) Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale vs Ngoc Trai Mai and Nga Nguyen - Women's doubles (Round of 32) Wushu Roshibina Devi Naroem vs Wu Xiaowei - Women's 60kg Final (Gold medal event)

