Volkswagen hit by IT outage, brand production in Germany halted

Volkswagen was hit by a major IT outage on Wednesday, the company said, adding that production at the carmaker's namesake brand had come to a halt as a result.

The company said that the whole group, which includes the Porsche AG and Audi brands, was affected. Volkswagen said there had been an unspecified "IT malfunction of network components" at the carmaker's site in Wolfsburg, its global headquarters.

"The fault has been present since 12:30 p.m. (CET) and is currently being analysed. There are implications for vehicle-producing plants," the group said. Handelsblatt had first reported the news.

"According to current analyses, an external attack is unlikely to be the cause of the system malfunction. Work is being carried out at full speed to rectify the fault," Volkswagen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)