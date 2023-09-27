Left Menu

Volkswagen hit by IT outage, brand production in Germany halted

Volkswagen said there had been an unspecified "IT malfunction of network components" at the carmaker's site in Wolfsburg, its global headquarters. "The fault has been present since 12:30 p.m. Handelsblatt had first reported the news. "According to current analyses, an external attack is unlikely to be the cause of the system malfunction.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:32 IST
Volkswagen hit by IT outage, brand production in Germany halted
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Volkswagen was hit by a major IT outage on Wednesday, the company said, adding that production at the carmaker's namesake brand had come to a halt as a result.

The company said that the whole group, which includes the Porsche AG and Audi brands, was affected. Volkswagen said there had been an unspecified "IT malfunction of network components" at the carmaker's site in Wolfsburg, its global headquarters.

"The fault has been present since 12:30 p.m. (CET) and is currently being analysed. There are implications for vehicle-producing plants," the group said. Handelsblatt had first reported the news.

"According to current analyses, an external attack is unlikely to be the cause of the system malfunction. Work is being carried out at full speed to rectify the fault," Volkswagen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Women, children in China facing repression, female activists tell UNHRC

Women, children in China facing repression, female activists tell UNHRC

 Switzerland
2
SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2023: Shaping a Sustainable Future Together at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

SMX CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2023: Shaping a Sustainable Future Togeth...

 India
3
Around 2,500 people register for high altitude marathon in Tawang

Around 2,500 people register for high altitude marathon in Tawang

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 29

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 29

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023