J-K: DGP Dilbag Singh inaugurates police station, SDPO office in Doda

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Police station building in Doda district. "DGP inaugurated the newly constructed Police Station building and SDPO office. Soon after the inauguration of these facilities, the DGP inspected the building infrastructure. He interacted with the officers and jawans of the Police Station. He also took stock of the functioning of the Police Station and checked the crime records," an official statement issued by J-K police said.

While addressing media in Doda, DGP Dilbag Singh said,"When militancy was going on in Punjab, some areas of Jammu and Kashmir were also affected by it. The militancy in Punjab ended and the militancy in Kashmir began. The mother of militancy in both places is the same and that is Pakistan. Pakistan's agencies run this militancy. We are taking care of both sides. No effect of Punjab's militancy is visible here." DGP Dilbag Singh also directed for speedy redressal of the public grievances/complaints and prompt police action in case of any untoward incident or any kind of emergency.

"He reiterated the commitment of J-K Police for protection of life and property of the public and stressed upon the officers to work in tandem with the people for peace and stability in the area," an official statement said. DGP Dilbag Singh further visited Kathua district to review situation of law and order in the region.

"Overall situation of the Kathua District is peaceful yet J-K Police and other security forces are keeping a strong vigil as the district is connected with other districts of UT and Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Pakistan and its agencies are frustrated by witnessing growing peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir and are continuously making attempts to create disturbance here, he said and added that together we would foil the evil designs as has been done before," DGP said while addressing media. DGP also addressed a Public Darbar at Bani and thanked the people for their participation and assured them that their highlighted grievances would be taken up with concerned authorities for redressal.

"We have been moving forward successfully and are very close to realizing the terror-free Jammu and Kashmir, DGP said. (ANI)

