Tragic Inferno: Arpora Nightclub Owners Face Justice

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of a Goa nightclub, are being extradited to India after fleeing to Thailand following a deadly fire that killed 25 people. Arrested upon arrival in Delhi, they face legal action as part of a broader investigation by Goa police, who have already detained five staff members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The co-owners of a North Goa nightclub, where a devastating fire claimed 25 lives, are set to face Indian justice. Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra were captured in Delhi after being deported from Thailand, where they initially fled after the tragic incident.

The fire, which broke out on December 6 at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in Arpora, forced immediate action from authorities who enacted international legal protocols, leading to the brothers' detention by Thai authorities in Phuket. This move came following India's successful diplomatic efforts to secure their deportation.

With five nightclub managers and staff already under arrest, Goa police continue stringent investigations, as they prepare to bring the Luthra brothers to Goa to answer for their roles in the deadly blaze. The high-profile incident underscores cross-border cooperation in criminal justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

