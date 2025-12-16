Tragic Inferno: Arpora Nightclub Owners Face Justice

The co-owners of a North Goa nightclub, where a devastating fire claimed 25 lives, are set to face Indian justice. Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra were captured in Delhi after being deported from Thailand, where they initially fled after the tragic incident.

The fire, which broke out on December 6 at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in Arpora, forced immediate action from authorities who enacted international legal protocols, leading to the brothers' detention by Thai authorities in Phuket. This move came following India's successful diplomatic efforts to secure their deportation.

With five nightclub managers and staff already under arrest, Goa police continue stringent investigations, as they prepare to bring the Luthra brothers to Goa to answer for their roles in the deadly blaze. The high-profile incident underscores cross-border cooperation in criminal justice.

