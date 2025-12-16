Tragic Inferno: Arpora Nightclub Owners Face Justice
Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of a Goa nightclub, are being extradited to India after fleeing to Thailand following a deadly fire that killed 25 people. Arrested upon arrival in Delhi, they face legal action as part of a broader investigation by Goa police, who have already detained five staff members.
- Country:
- India
The co-owners of a North Goa nightclub, where a devastating fire claimed 25 lives, are set to face Indian justice. Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra were captured in Delhi after being deported from Thailand, where they initially fled after the tragic incident.
The fire, which broke out on December 6 at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in Arpora, forced immediate action from authorities who enacted international legal protocols, leading to the brothers' detention by Thai authorities in Phuket. This move came following India's successful diplomatic efforts to secure their deportation.
With five nightclub managers and staff already under arrest, Goa police continue stringent investigations, as they prepare to bring the Luthra brothers to Goa to answer for their roles in the deadly blaze. The high-profile incident underscores cross-border cooperation in criminal justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nightclub Fire Investigates: Luthra Brothers' Legal Battle Begins After Deportation
Nightclub Tragedy: Luthra Brothers' Arrest after Fiery Incident
Nightclub fire: Co-owners Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra to be brought to Goa from Delhi at 11 am on Wednesday: Police.
Goa club fire: Delhi court allows Goa police two days' transit remand of Luthra brothers. SKM MNR KSS KSS
Nightclub Owners Arrested: Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra's Legal Saga