NCP Gears Up for Mumbai Civic Polls: A Strategic Move

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by former minister Nawab Malik, is intensifying its efforts for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The party plans to contest around 50 seats, with strategic meetings and reviews underway to strengthen its position within the political landscape of Mumbai.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is ramping up efforts to contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, scheduled for January 15. Led by former minister Nawab Malik, the party is eyeing approximately 50 seats in the 227-member civic body.

On Tuesday, a key strategy meeting was held under the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, with the focus on strengthening the party's position in the Mumbai municipal polls. The NCP aims to galvanize its resources effectively, despite opposition from its ally, the BJP, over Malik's leadership role.

These strategic efforts mark the NCP's renewed focus on Mumbai politics. With district-wise reviews and strategic planning, Malik has positioned himself at the forefront of this political campaign. A comprehensive report is expected to be delivered to NCP President Ajit Pawar soon.

