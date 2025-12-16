EU Eastern Flank Nations Push for Enhanced Defense Role

In a bid to strengthen European defense, EU nations along NATO's eastern flank have called for the EU to take a more prominent role in bolstering the continent's security. Leaders from Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria met in Helsinki to address the perceived long-term threat posed by Russia and its ally Belarus.

During the Eastern Flank meeting, leaders emphasized the importance of prioritizing the region's defenses, as the EU prepares for a wider European Council summit in Brussels. The future of the proposed EU 'flagship' defense projects remains uncertain due to resistance from major EU members like Germany, France, and Italy, as reported by Reuters.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stressed the importance of maintaining a focus on defense projects at the EU level. EU nations have previously agreed on a defense roadmap and adopted a White Paper; however, the prioritization and funding allocation for flagship projects remains a key concern for the bloc's eastern members.

(With inputs from agencies.)