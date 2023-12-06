Saudi crown prince says 2024 budget to boost non-oil economy -SPA

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday the 2024 national budget aims to boost growth in the non-oil economy by increasing spending and investment in infrastructure, local industry and services.

Prince Mohammed said the government is also working to boost government reserves and maintain a sustainable level of public debt. His comments, reported by state news agency SPA, followed the approval of next year's budget.

