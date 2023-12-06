Left Menu

Saudi crown prince says 2024 budget to boost non-oil economy -SPA

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 06-12-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 19:49 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday the 2024 national budget aims to boost growth in the non-oil economy by increasing spending and investment in infrastructure, local industry and services.

Prince Mohammed said the government is also working to boost government reserves and maintain a sustainable level of public debt. His comments, reported by state news agency SPA, followed the approval of next year's budget.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

