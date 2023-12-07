Left Menu

Crystal Crop Protection acquires Syngenta's herbicide trademark

07-12-2023
Crystal Crop Protection Ltd on Thursday said it has acquired the herbicide trademark GRAMOXONE from global agri-science company Syngenta for use in the India market.

''The acquisition of the trademark GRAMOXONE® represents a significant step forward in our pursuit of expanding our footprint within the herbicide category,'' company's Managing Director Ankur Aggarwal said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Herbicides have become the fastest-growing segment in crop protection in a pursuit to improve, protect yield and increase profits for farmers, he added.

