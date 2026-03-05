Left Menu

Heatwaves Take Toll on Health and Livelihoods in African Slums

Extreme heat is affecting the health and ability to earn a living of slum dwellers in Africa. Studies reveal a quarter of people have missed work due to heat, and temperatures in informal settlements can reach dangerous levels. There is a call for better data collection and mitigation measures.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Extreme heat is posing a dual threat to health and livelihoods for slum dwellers across Africa, an independent research body has revealed. Approximately a quarter of participants in the study reported missing workdays due to oppressive temperatures, highlighting the economic impact of climate change.

The International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED) reported that over 1 billion people in informal settlements globally face heating challenges, a number expected to increase by 2050. In surveys conducted by IIED and Slum Dwellers International, many reported health issues and financial strain as a result of extreme heat.

With poor infrastructure in slums exacerbating the effects of high heat, the study advocates for better heat data, early warning systems, affordable housing improvements, and increased planting of trees to provide shade in dense areas.

