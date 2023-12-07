Left Menu

One arrested after brief encounter in UP's Etawah

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Rinku.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:18 IST
Assistant Superintendent of Police Etawah, Sanjay Kumar Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
One person has been arrested after a brief encounter with Etawah police here, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Rinku.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Etawah, Sanjay Kumar Verma said that accused Rinku was arrested earlier for firing on a person named Satish Kumar. "After being arrested, Rinku was being taken for medical examination. During this, accused Rinku tried to escape from police custody. When the police followed him, he opened fire on the officials. In retaliatory firing by the police, Rinku got a leg injury," ASP Verma said.

"One looted government revolver, 5 live cartridges, 1 pistol, and some empty cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused" he added. ASP Verma also informed that the SSP has announced a reward of Rs 15000 to the entire police team.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

