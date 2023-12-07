Ukraine and US companies to jointly produce 155-caliber ammunition - minister

Ukraine has agreed with two American companies on joint production of 155mm artillery shells, a Ukrainian official said on Thursday.

"We have agreements with two leading American companies to jointly produce in Ukraine 155-caliber ammunition," Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukrainian minister for strategic industries, said in televised comments.

He said though that implementation of the deal would take years.

