President Murmu accepts resignations of Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Renuka Saruta from council of ministers

President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignations of Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh Saruta from the Union Council of Ministers on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:23 IST
President of India Droupadi Murmu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignations of Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh Saruta from the Union Council of Ministers on Thursday. "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignations of Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh Saruta from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," Press Secretary to the President Ajay Kumar Singh said in a press release.

The press release further stated that as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed Arjun Munda, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in addition to his existing portfolio. The President has directed Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State, be assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to her existing portfolio.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, has been assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Jal Shakti, in addition to his existing portfolios and Bharti Pravin Pawar Minister of State has been assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

