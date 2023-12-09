Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate were apprehended after a brief exchange of fire in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Friday night, police said. According to police, the arrested individuals, identified as Anish and a 15-year-old juvenile, were allegedly on their way to carry out an extortion-related firing near a renowned 5-star hotel in South Delhi, when they were caught.

According to the police, the duo was apprehended based on specific intelligence inputs. As they neared the target location on a motorcycle, the police intercepted them, leading to a brief exchange of fire. While a total of five rounds were fired by the accused, the police retaliated with two rounds in self-defence, and no injuries happened, according to the police.

Two sophisticated pistols with four live cartridges and the motorcycle used in the crime have been seized. A case under relevant sections 186/353/307/34 IPC of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act has been registered at the Special Cell police station.

Police investigations revealed that Anish has a prior history of involvement in six criminal cases, including armed robbery, violating the Arms Act, and assault, all within Rohtak district. The juvenile was also found to have been involved in an earlier armed robbery case in Rohtak.

Further investigation is underway, officials added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)