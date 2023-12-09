Indian Navy conducts bi-annual "Ex Prasthan" off Mumbai coast

The Indian Navy conducted a bi-annual exercise called Prasthan on Friday in the Western Offshore Development Area off Mumbai, according to the Ministry of Defence press release. The exercise is conducted under the Western Naval Command and is conducted every six months to validate measures and procedures to address various contingencies that may arise in the oil production platforms.

The current exercise was conducted on the R12A (Ratna) platform of ONGC, located about 45 nm West of Mumbai Harbour. The exercise simulates realistic scenarios to assess the readiness of stakeholders to respond to contingencies. The exercise also tests the ability of stakeholders to work together in a coordinated manner.

The exercise commenced in the early hours of December 8, 2023, and was conducted in two phases over the day. The first phase saw security emergencies such as attacks by terrorists and bomb threats from IEDs, added the release. Upon receiving information of the threat, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, based at Mumbai, who is also the Commander-in-Chief (Coastal Defence), West activated the requisite contingency plan.

The Crisis Management Committee, comprising senior officials from various defence, State and civilian agencies, assembled at the Indian Navy's Operation Centre to facilitate a coordinated response to all emergencies involved. The Crisis Management Group assessed various aspects of the emergencies and initiated coordinated actions by concerned agencies as per established Standard Operating Procedures, read the release.

The Indian Navy in conjunction with the Indian Air Force, deployed its anti-sabotage teams to neutralise security threats in the affected oil platform. "The first phase of the exercise also saw actions to counter contingencies such as terrorist intrusion, bomb threat, man overboard, medical evacuation of platform crew and oil spill in the area. This was followed by the second phase which witnessed action against contingencies such as fire in the oil platform and assisting a disabled vessel in the offshore development area," the release stated.

Several ships and helicopters from the Indian Navy, the Indian Air Force, the Indian Coast Guard, ONGC, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Director General of Shipping were deployed for the exercise. Personnel from Maharashtra Police, Customs, Fisheries Department, Mumbai Port Authorities, JN Port Authorities, India Met Department and other concerned State and Central civilian agencies also participated in the exercise.

The drills and procedures were undertaken in a synergetic and coordinated manner. The exercise provided a realistic setting to assess the preparedness of all concerned agencies to tackle these contingencies as well as the procedures for coordinating actions among various agencies. A detailed analysis of all activities would be undertaken to refine existing procedures and assess aspects that need to be further strengthened and improved. (ANI)

