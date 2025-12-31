Left Menu

Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit Susanville, California, causing notable concern as reported by the United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred at a depth of 4.7 kilometers, highlighting the ongoing seismic activity in the region and prompting discussions on preparedness and safety measures.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Susanville, California, raising concerns across the locality. The event was recorded by the United States Geological Survey, indicating the ongoing seismic activity in the state.

The earthquake was reported to have occurred at a depth of 4.7 kilometers (2.9 miles), according to the USGS. This depth is relatively shallow, which can often result in significant impact on the surface.

The occurrence of this earthquake serves as a reminder of the importance of earthquake preparedness, emphasizing the necessity for residents and authorities to remain vigilant in seismically active areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

