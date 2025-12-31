Left Menu

The Economic Rollercoaster: A Year of Surprises Under Trump's Return

In 2025, Trump's return to power sparked a tumultuous economic year. Despite geopolitical tensions, world stocks rose prominently. Gold surged dramatically, while tech giants and cryptocurrencies saw valuation shifts. Actions like aggressive trade policies and military decisions influenced market behaviors, creating significant economic ripple effects globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 11:33 IST
The unexpected economic shifts in 2025, driven by Donald Trump's comeback, have left investors astounded. Despite geopolitical tensions, world stock markets experienced significant growth, marking a sixth year of double-digit gains in the past seven years.

The valuation dynamics were intriguing, with gold displaying a remarkable surge, while the U.S. dollar and oil saw notable declines. In a year filled with surprises, the 'Magnificent Seven' U.S. tech giants found their allure diminishing, and cryptocurrencies like bitcoin faced substantial valuation adjustments.

Trade wars, geopolitical strategies, and debt concerns played central roles in these shifts. Meanwhile, European defense stocks soared as Trump's military policy signals prompted a regional rearmament. The year also saw dramatic swings in bond markets influenced by U.S. interest rate cuts and significant spending plans.

