The Economic Rollercoaster: A Year of Surprises Under Trump's Return

The unexpected economic shifts in 2025, driven by Donald Trump's comeback, have left investors astounded. Despite geopolitical tensions, world stock markets experienced significant growth, marking a sixth year of double-digit gains in the past seven years.

The valuation dynamics were intriguing, with gold displaying a remarkable surge, while the U.S. dollar and oil saw notable declines. In a year filled with surprises, the 'Magnificent Seven' U.S. tech giants found their allure diminishing, and cryptocurrencies like bitcoin faced substantial valuation adjustments.

Trade wars, geopolitical strategies, and debt concerns played central roles in these shifts. Meanwhile, European defense stocks soared as Trump's military policy signals prompted a regional rearmament. The year also saw dramatic swings in bond markets influenced by U.S. interest rate cuts and significant spending plans.

