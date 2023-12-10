Northern Army commander lauds forces for achieving operational objectives

Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi steered deliberations on joint capability and enhancement over three days and commended officers on the northern front for their professional approach towards synergising efforts in achieving objectives in multi-domain operations. The deliberations were attended by senior military commanders of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The army is set to come out with a comprehensive promotion policy, which will come into effect from January 1, next year. The new promotion policy has been prepared in sync with the ever-evolving operational requirements of the force.

"As part of this, a comprehensive review of the promotion policy for selection of officers to select ranks of Colonels and above has been finalised," an army official said. The new policy will help the forces align the leadership requirements to the present and emerging operational challenges, both in internal and external dimensions, they said.

The new policy provides for Increased promotional opportunities while also addressing the aspirations of senior leadership by providing further promotional opportunities to officers in Major General rank, officers approved in staff only, and the officers who would be eligible for promotion to the next rank in staff only. Earlier, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to fallen soldiers on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, saying that their dedication to protecting our nation is "unparalleled."

"Today, on Armed Forces Flag Day, we honour the courage, commitment and sacrifices of our brave soldiers. Their dedication to protecting our nation is unparalleled," PM Modi said in a post on X. The Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 since 1949 in honour of soldiers, who fought to keep the country safe.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also appealed to the people to wholeheartedly donate to the Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) Fund and become a part of the government's endeavour to ensure the welfare of the 'Veer Naris', ex-servicemen and their families, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated in a press release on Thursday. Singh also paid glowing tributes to soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland, with many coming life-changing injuries and disabilities in protecting the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. (ANI)

