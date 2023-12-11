Odisha CM inaugurates sports science centre at Kalinga Stadium

Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-12-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 21:02 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a sports science centre at the Kalinga Stadium here on Monday.

The centre, established in partnership with Olympian Abhinav Bindra, is designed to cater to athletes across various disciplines, and is poised to become a hub for injury management, rehabilitation, recovery, and performance enhancement, a statement said.

It is the largest such facility in the country and has specialised laboratories to ensure that athletes receive care and support tailored to their needs, it said.

''The establishment of this Sports Science Centre marks a pivotal milestone in our commitment to nurturing sporting talent. By integrating top-notch equipment and expertise, this Centre will serve as a catalyst for our athletes' growth, enabling them to achieve their fullest potential,'' Patnaik said.

''Science has to be integrated with sports to give the winning edge to our sportspersons,'' he said.

Advancements in sports science and technology have revolutionised athletic performance, enabling smarter training methods, Patnaik said.

''This state-of-the-art facility, the largest in the country, stands as a testament to Odisha's commitment to nurturing sporting excellence. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the centre incorporates the best of global best practices,'' he added. The centre will have bio-mechanists, sports scientists, physiotherapists, exercise physiologists, strength and conditioning specialists and nutritionists, among others.

A special focus has been ensured for the care of para-athletes with custom-designed equipment.

The facility also integrates technologies such as anti-gravity weight-bearing, sensory deprivation, and cryogenic therapy, expediting recovery and ensuring a swift return to the field, the statement said.

