Naveen Patnaik Slams BJP: Mismanagement and Empty Promises in Odisha

In a vehement critique, BJD president Naveen Patnaik accused the BJP government in Odisha of inefficiency and failing its promises, particularly impacting farmers and women.

Speaking at the 'Chasi Surakshya Samabesh' rally, Patnaik alleged mismanagement in the state's paddy procurement system, highlighting the plight of farmers who face challenges like delayed fertilizer supply and illegal weight deductions at mandis.

Calling for decisive government action, he emphasized the need for meaningful work over empty rhetoric, vowing the BJD's unwavering commitment to advocate for the rights of marginalized communities.