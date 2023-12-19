Mumbai police arrest two persons from luxury car theft gang; 5 cars worth Rs 1.5 crore recovered

Two accused were apprehended by Mumbai's Dindoshi Police for stealing luxury cars on demand and five vehicles worth Rs 1.5 crore were recovered from them, a press statement said. According to the official release, the cars have been stolen from different states, like Delhi, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Wasim Altaf Pathan (37) and Syed Ayub Khan (34) who are both residents of Madhya Pradesh. Both the accused were presented in court by the police, from where they were sent to police custody. The press note further mentioned that the police revealed the modus operandi of the vehicle-stealing gang and told how the accused used to get online demand about a car and then they would steal that car and supply it. The accused would first steal the car and then, after making duplicate papers, they would sell the car.

Senior Police Inspector of Dindoshi Police Station, Jeevan Kharat, said that one of the accused was caught when the Dindoshi Police was conducting searches at a checkpoint near Dindoshi Sessions Court and the accused, who was in an SUV car, seemed suspicious due to his attitude, after which he was chased by police and taken into custody. According to the press note, after the accused was taken into custody and interrogated, he confessed that the SUV was stolen and that the number plate was also different.

Upon further interrogation of the accused by API Suraj Raut of Dindoshi police station, more revelations were made in the case and the accused informed the police that he had bought the car from another person who used to sell the stolen cars by making fake papers, after which the police identified that person and arrested him. The press release mentioned that the police has received information about more vehicles and those vehicles too will be seized soon. (ANI)

