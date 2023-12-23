Punjab: Two medical students killed, two injured in Bathinda road accident

Two medical students were killed and two were injured after their car collided with a pole late on Friday night in the Mall Road area of Bathinda, according to the police. All four individuals are MBBS students at Adesh Medical College in Bathinda.

The police stated that the accident occurred due to high speed, but it is not yet clear whether the youths had consumed alcohol. The two deceased individuals have been identified as Rajan and Amandeep Singh, who are residents of Batala and Hoshiarpur, respectively.

The two individuals who were seriously injured in this accident are currently receiving treatment from doctors and are residents of Ludhiana. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway by the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)