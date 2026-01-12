Left Menu

Chilling Records: Gurugram and Bathinda Experience Unprecedented Cold Wave

Gurugram and Bathinda faced intense cold with temperatures dropping to 0.6°C, the season's lowest. Historical lows were noted in both cities, with extreme weather forecasted to persist in Punjab and Haryana. Dense fog reduced visibility across the region, creating challenging weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:04 IST
Chilling Records: Gurugram and Bathinda Experience Unprecedented Cold Wave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Gurugram in Haryana and Bathinda in Punjab experienced an intense cold wave, with night temperatures plummeting to an unprecedented 0.6 degrees Celsius. These figures mark the coldest recorded temperatures so far this season, according to the meteorological department.

Historical data reveals that Gurugram last saw such extreme cold on January 11, 1971, recording a low of 0 degrees Celsius. Although Sunday night's figures were frigid, experts note insufficient data to declare it an all-time low. Meanwhile, Bathinda reached minus 1 degree Celsius as recently as January 17, 2023.

The chill has affected a wider region, with Punjab and Haryana, alongside Chandigarh, experiencing reduced visibility due to dense fog. The meteorological department warns of continued cold conditions, with severe cold waves and frost expected over the coming days, impacting daily life and activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
2
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global
4
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026