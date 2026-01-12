Chilling Records: Gurugram and Bathinda Experience Unprecedented Cold Wave

In a dramatic turn of events, Gurugram in Haryana and Bathinda in Punjab experienced an intense cold wave, with night temperatures plummeting to an unprecedented 0.6 degrees Celsius. These figures mark the coldest recorded temperatures so far this season, according to the meteorological department.

Historical data reveals that Gurugram last saw such extreme cold on January 11, 1971, recording a low of 0 degrees Celsius. Although Sunday night's figures were frigid, experts note insufficient data to declare it an all-time low. Meanwhile, Bathinda reached minus 1 degree Celsius as recently as January 17, 2023.

The chill has affected a wider region, with Punjab and Haryana, alongside Chandigarh, experiencing reduced visibility due to dense fog. The meteorological department warns of continued cold conditions, with severe cold waves and frost expected over the coming days, impacting daily life and activities.

