Last rites of former J-K cop shot dead by terrorists performed in Baramulla

The last rites of former senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Mohd Shafi, who was shot dead by terrorists while offering prayers at a mosque on Sunday, were performed in Baramulla on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 16:00 IST
The last rites of former senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Mohd Shafi, who was shot dead by terrorists while offering prayers at a mosque on Sunday, were performed in Baramulla on Sunday. Villagers and family members of Safi paid their last tribute to him by offering prayers.

Amid the ongoing search for terrorists in the forests of Rajouri after an ambush attack claimed the lives of four soldiers, unidentified terrorists on Sunday opened fire at the former police officer while he was offering prayers at a mosque at Gantmulla in the Baramulla district. Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah said that terrorism will not end through the army or police.

"We were part of India, are part of India and will remain part of India. If we have to end terrorism, we've got to find ways through which it can be ended. The government should think that terrorism will not end through the army or police," he said. Earlier in the day, the family members of the deceased retired police officer mourned his loss.

Speaking to ANI, Abdulkareem Mir, the younger brother of Shafi, said, "He was the senior superintendent of police (SSP) and retired from service in 2012. He was a regular at the mosque for 'Aazan'. However, this morning, Shafi (the muezzin, who calls fellow Muslims to prayer) stopped suddenly in between his call for Aazan. At first, we thought that the microphone had stopped working. However, later, we learned to our absolute shock and dismay that he had been fatally shot." Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

"#Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. The area has been #cordoned off. Further details awaited," the Kashmir Zone Police posted from their official X handle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

