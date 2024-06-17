AIFF Sacks Igor Stimac After Disappointing World Cup Qualifiers Campaign
Igor Stimac has been sacked as the head coach of India's senior men's football team following their disappointing performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Despite an extension last year, the AIFF decided a new coach would be better to lead the team. Stimac's tenure saw India win several trophies.
In a significant move, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has terminated Igor Stimac's position as the head coach of the senior men's football team following a lackluster showing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
Stimac, appointed in 2019 and extended last year, failed to secure progression to the third round after a 1-2 defeat to Qatar. Notably, the decision for a coaching change was unanimous among AIFF members.
During his tenure, the 56-year-old former Croatian World Cup semifinalist led India to win four major trophies, including two SAFF Championships, an Intercontinental Cup, and a Tri-Nations Series.
