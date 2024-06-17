AIFF Sacks Igor Stimac After Disappointing World Cup Qualifiers Campaign

In a significant move, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has terminated Igor Stimac's position as the head coach of the senior men's football team following a lackluster showing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Stimac, appointed in 2019 and extended last year, failed to secure progression to the third round after a 1-2 defeat to Qatar. Notably, the decision for a coaching change was unanimous among AIFF members.

During his tenure, the 56-year-old former Croatian World Cup semifinalist led India to win four major trophies, including two SAFF Championships, an Intercontinental Cup, and a Tri-Nations Series.

