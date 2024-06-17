Delhi Faces Water Crisis: Minister Appeals for Haryana's Assistance
Delhi Water Minister Atishi visited the Wazirabad barrage, appealing to Haryana to release water into the Yamuna river. The water supply is essential for Delhi's treatment plants. If not addressed, the city faces a water shortage. Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP criticizes the minister for failing to address pipeline leakages and water theft.
Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and made a public appeal to the Haryana government, urging them to release water into the Yamuna river. The minister emphasized that the Yamuna's water is crucial for the operation of key water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla.
Addressing the pressing issue, Atishi questioned how the water treatment plants could function without an adequate water supply. 'The people of Delhi are worried,' she said, noting that the water level in the Wazirabad barrage had dropped significantly, revealing islands in the reservoir. This water crisis has severely affected water production in the city.
Furthermore, Atishi pointed out that the Munak Canal, another vital source, is also receiving less water. As a result, the water supply to Delhi is dwindling. In contrast, the Delhi BJP criticized Atishi, alleging that poor management of pipeline leakages and water theft have aggravated the crisis, disproportionately affecting the economically disadvantaged.
