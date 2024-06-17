Left Menu

Delhi Faces Water Crisis: Minister Appeals for Haryana's Assistance

Delhi Water Minister Atishi visited the Wazirabad barrage, appealing to Haryana to release water into the Yamuna river. The water supply is essential for Delhi's treatment plants. If not addressed, the city faces a water shortage. Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP criticizes the minister for failing to address pipeline leakages and water theft.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:39 IST
Delhi Faces Water Crisis: Minister Appeals for Haryana's Assistance
Delhi Water Minister Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and made a public appeal to the Haryana government, urging them to release water into the Yamuna river. The minister emphasized that the Yamuna's water is crucial for the operation of key water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla.

Addressing the pressing issue, Atishi questioned how the water treatment plants could function without an adequate water supply. 'The people of Delhi are worried,' she said, noting that the water level in the Wazirabad barrage had dropped significantly, revealing islands in the reservoir. This water crisis has severely affected water production in the city.

Furthermore, Atishi pointed out that the Munak Canal, another vital source, is also receiving less water. As a result, the water supply to Delhi is dwindling. In contrast, the Delhi BJP criticized Atishi, alleging that poor management of pipeline leakages and water theft have aggravated the crisis, disproportionately affecting the economically disadvantaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024