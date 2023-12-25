Temple wall collapses in Gurugram, five workers feared trapped

Five workers are feared to be trapped after the wall of a temple collapsed in Gurugram, Haryana, on Monday. The NDRF has been informed and efforts are underway to rescue a buried worker who is visible, police said.

"We received information from the control room that an under-construction wall has collapsed near a temple and some workers were buried under it. NDRF has been informed. A worker that is buried is visible and efforts are underway to rescue him," Gurugram ACP Mukesh Kumar said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

