Temple wall collapses in Gurugram, five workers feared trapped
"We received information from the control room that an under-construction wall has collapsed near a temple and some workers were buried under it. NDRF has been informed. The worker that is buried is visible and efforts are underway to rescue him," Gurugram ACP Mukesh Kumar said.
ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 19:20 IST
Country:
- India
Five workers are feared to be trapped after the wall of a temple collapsed in Gurugram, Haryana, on Monday. The NDRF has been informed and efforts are underway to rescue a buried worker who is visible, police said.
"We received information from the control room that an under-construction wall has collapsed near a temple and some workers were buried under it. NDRF has been informed. A worker that is buried is visible and efforts are underway to rescue him," Gurugram ACP Mukesh Kumar said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
