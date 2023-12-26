Odisha: BJD celebrates its 27th Foundation Day

The ruling party in Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is celebrating its 27th Foundation Day. The BJD completed its 26-year political journey on Tuesday.

BJD party cadres are organising marathons, blood donation camps and plantation programmes in all the Assembly constituencies, blocks, and urban local bodies to mark the occasion. At the party office in Bhubaneswar, BJD leaders gathered and took oath and paid tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister Bijayananda Patnaik, popularly known as Biju Patnaik.

Debi Mishra, BJD Vice President, said, "Our leader CM Naveen Patnaik has dedicated his life for public welfare and provided good governance to Odisha. He has taken forward all development work in the state. There was an oath-taking ceremony. A blood donation camp will also be held. A cycle rally would be held and CM Patnaik would pay floral tributes to the late CM Biju Patnaik. In all the 147 constituencies, plantation activity would be carried out." BJD member Sasmit Patra said that today was the 27th foundation day of BJD.

"We re-dedicate ourselves through a pledge in our party office today to work for Naveen Odisha and to become stronger, self-reliant and the number one state in the country. There was a flag hoisting. There is a cycle rally that is starting from the ancestral house of late CM Biju Patnaik in Cuttack and from there it would come to the party office. BJD has been the most successful regional party under the leadership of CM Naveen Patnaik for 23 years," he said. The Biju Janata Dal was founded on December 26, 1997, and named after its leader, Biju Patnaik, the father of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The regional party, which is headed by Naveen Patnaik, has been in power in Odisha since 2000. (ANI)

