UP: Private university VC arrested for alleged attempt to murder case, say police

In a dramatic turn of events, Professor RB Lal, Vice Chancellor of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), was arrested on Sunday on charges of alleged murder.


In a dramatic turn of events, Professor RB Lal, Vice Chancellor of the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), was arrested on Sunday on charges of the alleged murder attempt, said police The arrest came amidst a tense situation on the university campus, where staff teachers have been protesting for months over unpaid salaries.

Diwakar Nath Tripathi, a former BJP leader, filed an FIR against Professor Lal at Naini police station. Tripathi had alleged that he was walking near Arail Dam Road with his friend Sarvendra Vikram Singh around 6:30 am on Sunday when Professor Lal, accompanied by two associates in a car, accosted him. According to the complainant, Professor Lal's companions opened fire at them, but he and his friend narrowly escaped. Following the complaint, police swiftly reached the university guest house. Anticipating arrest, Lal reportedly locked himself in a room.

"A person named Diwakar Tripathi had filed a case of attempt to murder against him. The staff teachers of the university are not getting their salaries for several months and are on strike. In connection with the talks, the Vice Chancellor had called the employees to the guest house. Even before this, the police reached the guest house. As soon as the police got the information, RB Lal locked himself in a room and got it locked from outside. The police broke the lock, arrested him and sent him to jail," said the police. Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)

