"We are people of action": Haryana CM laments over 2 years of COVID

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar admitted that COVID has affected the developmental works and the public could have been served better if there was no COVID, adding that the BJP are people of action. "Whether it is an election year or not, it does not matter so much for us because we are people of action and do our work continuously. If we have troubles, they are due to COVID. Because our two years were wasted in that, less work was done. The public could not be served as much as they should have been," said Manohar Lal Khattar.

"But the way COVID has been tackled under the leadership of PM Modi across the country is also a big achievement and we will continue to serve the public. In the upcoming election, the BJP will become the most influential party across the country," he added. Further, when asked about Ram Temple's inauguration, Khattar said, "After years of struggle, the aspirations of the people of the country are about to be fulfilled and I congratulate the people of the country in advance on this occasion."

Further appealing to people, he said, "I appeal that on January 22 people should light lamps in their homes and celebrate like Diwali. As a limited number of people have been invited for the inauguration ceremony, I urge the people of Haryana to celebrate by lighting lamps in their homes. Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)