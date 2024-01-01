Left Menu

Karnataka records 229 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Karnataka recorded 229 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 20:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka recorded 229 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare. However, the state did not witness any fatality in the same period, it said.

With the latest number of infections, the total number of cases has reached to 4,090,507, as per the data. It further stated that 62 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 4,049,135.

The positivity rate stood at 6.49 per cent in the last 24 hours, it said. The number of active cases stands at 1000. A total of 3527 samples were tested for coronavirus while around 2972 RTPCR tests have been conducted in the State in the last 24 hours. Around 555 RAT tests were also conducted during the same period.

Earlier in December, amid an uptick in COVID cases reported in the state, the Karnataka government constituted a cabinet sub-committee to tackle the situation and monitor the viral disease. The committee includes Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, cabinet ministers Sharan Prakash Patil, HC Mahadevappa and MC Sudhakar. (ANI)

