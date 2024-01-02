"Adequate stock of petrol, diesel available in Punjab," official assures public after reports of fuel shortage

Acting on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a high-level meeting involving senior state and district officials was convened on Tuesday to monitor the distribution of petrol and diesel in the state. Sharing the details with mediapersons after the meeting, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Home Secretary, Punjab, said that there was no need for the public to panic as adequate stock of petrol and diesel is available in the state.

Against a daily consumption of about 4,100 KL of petrol, the stock of petrol in various petrol pumps across the state is about 22,600 KL and the same shall be replenished from time to time, he said. Similarly, the state consumes about 10,000 KL of diesel daily and the stocks at the filling stations are currently more than 30,000 KL, and 90,000 KL is also available at various terminals, he added.

All the terminals are connected through pipelines with the respective refineries and there's a constant flow of petroleum products to these terminals. Commenting upon the media reports regarding the acute shortage of petrol and diesel in certain filling stations, the Home Secretary said that at any point in time, the stock is not uniformly positioned in all the filling stations.

While certain filling stations may have zero stock, others may have full stock, and, therefore, the stock position of a few filling stations should not be used to reflect the position of total stocks in the state. The Home Secretary appealed to the public to refrain from panic buying, as they are putting themselves in unnecessary trouble in the cold weather.

During the meeting, district officials were asked to remain vigilant and ensure the smooth movement of petrol and diesel trucks across the state. They were also asked to have meetings with the section of striking transporters to facilitate the redressal of their grievance. The police were also asked to remain vigilant to ensure smooth and uninterrupted movement and sale of diesel and petrol across the state.

Senior officers of IOC, BPCL and HPCL, who were present in the meeting, assured the State Government that they would leave no stone unturned in ensuring adequate supply of petrol, diesel and LPG in the State. The meeting was also attended by Arpit Shukla, DGP Law and Order, Puneet Goyal, Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Anjuman Bhaskar, Additional Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jagdeep Rana, CGM, IOC, Sanjay Nagpal, GM Operation & Distribution, HPCL, Deepak Trivedi, Chief Manager (Retail), BPCL apart from senior officials of the District Administration. (ANI)

