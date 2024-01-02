Kerala: LoP slams Minister for his "abusive" remarks against Christian Priests who attended PM Modi's Christmas event

Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Tuesday slammed state Minister Saji Cheriyan for his remarks against Christian priests who attended an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Christmas. He said that Cheriyan's remarks were "abusive". "That was an abusive statement against the Christian bishops in Kerala," Satheesan told ANI, criticising the Minister.

Addressing a CPI (M) function in Alappuzha on Sunday, Cherian said that certain bishops get "goosebumps" when BJP leaders invite them. "Certain bishops get goosebumps when they get an invitation from the BJP. Those who went to meet the Prime Minister did not have the uprightness to speak about Manipur. They were served with cakes and grape wine. Manipur was not at all the subject of discussion for them," the minister had said.

Satheesan, however, defended the bishops meeting PM Modi, saying it was an opportunity for them to discuss their issues with the Prime Minister. "Unfortunately, the CPI(M) and Kerala Chief Minister have not disowned this statement made by the Minister...Christian bishops participated in a meeting called by PM...when the PM has convened a meeting, everyone is supposed to go...what is wrong with that?...that was an opportunity for Christian leaders to discuss their issues and problems with PM Modi," Satheesan said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) on Monday said that Kerala's Minister for Culture Saji Cherian's remarks on Catholic priests and bishops who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Christmas banquet were "irresponsible and inappropriate." KCBC spokesperson, Fr Jacob Palackappilly, condemned Cheriyan's remarks, saying people in high positions should refrain from making such statements.

"Those holding high positions should be mindful of the tact in such responses. The statement made by Kerala's Culture Minister Saji Cherian criticising the participation of church leaders and representatives in the Christmas party called by the Prime Minister is completely irresponsible and inappropriate," Palackappilly said. He further said that the leaders of the ruling party respond with 'political hostility'.

"The Christmas party organised by KCBC in December was also attended by various political, religious and cultural leaders. But it was criticised by former minister KT Jalil. The similarity is evident in the terms used by ruling party leaders when they respond with political hostility. Such expressions make one doubt that they have a special dictionary for this," he added. He also said that cultural Kerala does not expect such a negative response from a minister handling the Culture Department.

"Regarding the issue of Manipur, the church leaders of Kerala and various states have already spoken to the responsible people seriously. It is not appropriate to politicise and criticise such gatherings, which are part of Christmas celebrations," the KCBC added. (ANI)

