General VK Singh releases book 'Sanskriti ke Ayaam' by Manorama Mishra on Indian culture

The Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways, General VK Singh (Retd) on Wednesday released the book 'Sanskriti ke Ayaam' published by the National Book Trust. Congratulating the author of the book, Dr Manorama Mishra, General Singh said, "This small book contains everything that one needs to understand about our culture. Our culture is based on spirituality and when we perform our duty, it becomes our religion."

"BR Shankaranand, Dr RC Mishra, IPS, along with Prof Ravi Prakash Tekchandani and Prof Harindra Kumar, were present on this occasion," as per a National Book Trust press release. On this occasion, Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust, India, said, "There is a need to re-establish the Indian traditional knowledge system, due to which we are called Vishwa Guru. The eternal task of establishing the knowledge tradition is through documentation of knowledge, which is possible only through books."

"The well-researched book inspires the readers to adopt Indian knowledge, tradition and culture. The book is available at NBT book stores; it's web portal nbtindia.gov.in and on Amazon India," the release stated. (ANI)

