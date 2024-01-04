3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NSC) said.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 12.38 AM at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 04-01-2024, 00:38:15 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.67, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Jammu & Kashmir, India," NCS said in a post on X. (ANI)

