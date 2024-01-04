Gold Fields reports employee death in accident at South Deep mine
A Gold Fields employee died in an underground accident at its South Deep mine in South Africa on Jan. 2, the company said on Thursday.
Operations at the mine have been suspended, it said without disclosing when it expects to resume mining or what impact that will have on output.
