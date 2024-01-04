Left Menu

Terror-gangster network case: NIA chargesheets designated terrorist Arsh Dala's close aide Manpreet Singh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge-sheeted Manpreet Singh, alias Peeta, a close aide of designated individual terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, in the terror-gangster network case on Thursday.

NIA building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge-sheeted Manpreet Singh, alias Peeta, a close aide of designated individual terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, in the terror-gangster network case on Thursday. Peeta was operating as a full-fledged crime-terror-extortion node from the Philippines, as per the directions of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative, Canada-based Arsh Dala, the NIA said. As per the NIA, Peeta was actively involved in the collection of weapons from the Indo-Pak border and making extortion calls to raise funds for Dala and the KTF.

The Centre, in February 2023, banned KTF, declaring it a terrorist organisation. Peeta was also engaged in recruiting members for the terrorist gang to execute terror crimes and conspiracies. He was arrested last year following his deportation from the Philippines.

The NIA chargesheeted Peeta in the multi-state terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler network case (RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI) before the Special NIA Court, New Delhi. This was the third chargesheet in the case, in which 21 accused have so far been chargesheeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

