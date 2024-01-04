Left Menu

Ukraine says Russian gas transit down by 28.4% in 2023

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-01-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 20:26 IST
Ukraine says Russian gas transit down by 28.4% in 2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian gas transit through Ukraine in 2023 was down by 28.4% compared to the previous year, Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported, citing data from Ukraine's gas operator.

The total transit of Russian gas in 2023 accounted for 14.65 billion cubic meters.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024