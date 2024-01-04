Ukraine says Russian gas transit down by 28.4% in 2023
04-01-2024
Russian gas transit through Ukraine in 2023 was down by 28.4% compared to the previous year, Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported, citing data from Ukraine's gas operator.
The total transit of Russian gas in 2023 accounted for 14.65 billion cubic meters.
