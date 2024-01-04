Left Menu

Provide cash dole with Pongal gift hamper, AIADMK tells TN govt

Palaniswami also said that the sugarcane meant for free distribution should be procured directly from the farmers.

The opposition AIADMK on Thursday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government provide a cash dole of Rs 1,000 along with the gift hamper it gives out for Pongal (harvest) festival this month, to all family ration cardholders in the state.

Taking strong exception to the government for not announcing the cash dole, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said during his tenure as chief minister he had provided Rs 2,500 to each family ration cardholder in the state. In a statement here, Palaniswami, who is the Leader of the Opposition, said steps should be taken to provide Rs 5,000 to each of the ration cardholders in the rain-affected districts of the state and also to those in Ennore Creek where an oil spill caused environmental pollution and loss of livelihood. The gift hamper announced by the government includes a kilogram of rice, one kg of sugar, and a full sugarcane stalk. Palaniswami also said that the sugarcane meant for free distribution should be procured directly from the farmers.

