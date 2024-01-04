Textile industry needs to support each element of its value chain for long-run benefit: Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said unless the textile industry values the domestic manufacturers, the sector will suffer in the long run. Goyal was addressing the annual export award of Man-made and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council here. ''Unless the Indian industry and stakeholders support each other, accreted by government policies, and value domestic manufacturers, in the long run the sector will suffer massively,'' Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Textiles Piyush Goyal said. He said if the industry allows any element of its domestic value chain to die or does not encourage it to export, it might give a short-term benefit but will cause huge losses in the long run.

''I would urge the entire industry to support domestic procurement and domestic value within your final product to the highest level possible. And if possible, the industry, on a voluntary basis, develop a system to determine the amount of domestic input in their products. ''In certain things, we might need to import if there is no expertise or availability. However, we need to be cautious of closed economies or those where the products are heavily subsidised,'' the minister added.

The government, Goyal said, is ready to invest heavily and support the development of good technology in India to help the industry expand its market footprint.

He also urged the industry to actively participate in the Samarth programme -- the flagship skill development scheme in the textile sector -- for the future talent pool that the country requires. ''I believe a skill development programme should be a private-government collaboration. Have 5-10 per cent of your workforce, who you will train over a period of time, and certify that you have trained them. ''The training can be for a longer period of time and can be modified, we are open to your ideas. I urge you for suggestions and active participation,'' the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)