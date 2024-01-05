"Biggest win for all Hindus, Sanatani...," Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri on Ram Mandir

Terming the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22 in Ayodhya as the "biggest win" for all the "Hindus and Sanatani", Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri on Friday said that Lord Ram devotees across the world had been waiting for this day. Shashtri, who has been invited for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, said that the event is more special than the festival of Diwali.

"It is the biggest win for all the Hindus and Sanatani. This event is more special than the festival of Diwali...All Lord Ram devotees across the world have been waiting for this day," Shastri told ANI. He further urged people to "celebrate Diwali" on January 22, the day of consecration of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"I just wanted to say on the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple please celebrate Diwali and celebrate it with joy," he said. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested people to refrain from visiting Ayodhya in large numbers in view of security and logistical reasons.

Acknowledging that Lord Ram's devotees are eager to be part of the inauguration day of Ram Mandir, PM Modi said that only a few people have been invited to the inauguration ceremony. "I have a request to all. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on January 22. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal program is done on 22nd January, they should come to Ayodhya at their convenience, do not make up their minds to come to Ayodhya on 22nd January," PM Modi said while addressing a mega public gathering in Ayodhya.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration which is expected to draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple. According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. (ANI)

