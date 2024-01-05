Uttar Pradesh: Gangster carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty dies during treatment after encounter with STF in Sultanpur

Gorakhpur Police declared Vinod Upadhyaya, a gangster carrying a reward of rupees one lakh died during treatment on Friday after an encounter with STF in Sultanpur. Gangster, Vinod Upadhyay, son of Ramkumar Upadhyay, resident of Mayabazar police station Maharajganj Ayodhya, was a big name in the world of crime and included in the list of the top 61 mafia of Uttar Pradesh.

Gangster, Vinod Upadhyaya with several kidnapping and murder cases against him, was critically hurt in an encounter by a team led by Dy SP Deepak Kumar Singh of STF Headquarters in the Dehat Kotwali area of Sultanpur. Earlier, ADG Zone Gorakhpur had announced a reward of one lakh rupees for Vinod Kumar Upadhyay.

On Thursday night, an encounter took place between criminal Vinod Upadhyay and STF in the Kotwali police station area. The encounter took place around 3:30 am in district Sultanpur in which Vinod Upadhyay was seriously injured by the bullet. He was brought to the medical college in Sultanpur for treatment where he died during treatment. There were 35 cases of kidnapping, ransom and murder registered against Vinod Upadhyay in different police stations of districts across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar and Basti. (ANI)

